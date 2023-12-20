Examining the Challenges Around the UN’s Resolution on Gaza

The recent adoption of a new U.N. resolution aimed at providing much-needed aid to Gaza has encountered several hurdles that have hindered its progress. These challenges, particularly significant to the United States, include the mention of a cessation of hostilities and the proposal for the U.N. to oversee inspections of trucks carrying humanitarian goods. Negotiations between council members have been ongoing, with the hope of avoiding a potential U.S. veto.

The vote on the resolution, initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed twice and is now set for Wednesday following open council briefings and closed consultations regarding the U.N.’s political mission in Afghanistan.

The original draft resolution called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” however, the language in the latest draft has been modified to “urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The United States has historically opposed such language regarding a cessation of hostilities. U.S. officials have been vocal about the need for the rest of the world to understand the threats posed by Hamas and Israel’s right to defend itself.

Additionally, the resolution proposes that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish a mechanism to monitor aid deliveries to Gaza, which raises concerns as it bypasses the current Israeli inspection process.

This is not the first time the United States has encountered pushback in relation to resolutions concerning Gaza. In December, the U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, while a similar resolution was approved by the General Assembly with overwhelming support. The United States has consistently called for the condemnation of Hamas’ surprise attacks and recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense, which have not been included in any of the resolutions adopted thus far.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed willingness to implement another humanitarian pause and provide additional aid to facilitate the release of hostages. However, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the Security Council, emphasized the need for the new resolution to go beyond the previous resolution from November 15th.

While Security Council resolutions carry legal binding, their implementation is often disregarded by involved parties. General Assembly resolutions, on the other hand, are not legally binding but serve as an important indicator of global opinion.

It is crucial to note that the conflict in Gaza has resulted in the loss of many lives, with thousands of Palestinians killed and buried under the rubble. The exact numbers vary, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting around 20,000 Palestinian deaths following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas after the attacks on October 7th, which primarily targeted civilians. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

