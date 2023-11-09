Secretary of State Antony Blinken Urges Israel to Prioritize Humanitarian Concerns

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza. During the meeting, Blinken urged Israel’s leaders to take steps to protect Palestinian civilians and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory.

While Blinken expressed solidarity with Israel, he emphasized the importance of conducting the campaign against Hamas in a way that minimizes civilian deaths. The recent attack on October 7th, orchestrated by Hamas, resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people and the abduction of over 200 hostages, including children. As a close ally, Blinken offered advice on balancing the objective of defeating Hamas with the need to protect innocent lives.

Furthermore, Blinken stressed the necessity of allowing more aid to enter Gaza. The war has resulted in a mounting death toll, worsening humanitarian conditions, and physical destruction. With over 9,200 Palestinians killed, concerns within the Biden administration have been growing. Israel’s bombings and ground invasion have exacerbated the situation, leading to anger across the region.

Blinken also highlighted the impact of the war on Gaza’s population. Over a million Gazans have been displaced, and the territory is facing severe shortages of food, fuel, water, and medicine. Despite some aid deliveries in recent weeks, the situation remains dire and insufficient.

To address the humanitarian crisis, the Biden administration called for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting. These pauses would facilitate the distribution of aid, enable hostage negotiations, and allow individuals to exit Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

Following his meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken traveled to Amman, Jordan, to engage with regional partners on securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and preventing further escalation of the conflict.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, Blinken’s emphasis on humanitarian concerns and the need for increased aid demonstrates his commitment to striking a balance between supporting Israel and protecting Palestinian civilians.