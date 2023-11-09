President Biden to Visit Israel Amidst Ongoing Conflict

President Joe Biden has announced plans to visit Israel on Wednesday, marking a crucial moment for the country, the region, and the world. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed this during a press conference, emphasizing the significance of Biden’s visit. While reports of a humanitarian corridor allowing the passage of foreign nationals out of the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah crossing have been denied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the situation in the region remains dire.

During an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Biden cautioned against an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza, describing it as a grave mistake. He expressed the view that Hamas should be eliminated but also advocated for a path to a Palestinian state. The White House has consistently supported Israel’s right to defend itself, even as the conflict has intensified over the past ten days. The aerial bombardment campaign and total siege of Gaza have drawn criticism for their impact on the civilian population, with reports of water and food shortages and a lack of electricity.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation have been called for by Russian and Syrian presidents, and the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, has warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza can no longer continue without new supplies. Israel’s military has urged residents to move from northern Gaza to the south, pledging to counter Hamas with greater force. However, these evacuation orders have been met with criticism from humanitarian agencies.

In coordination with the UN, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Israel, and other regional partners, President Biden has discussed ways to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The need for stability in the Middle East was also prominent in their discussions. As the conflict intensifies and Gaza faces shortages of critical supplies, including food, water, and electricity, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are being displaced. President Biden’s visit aims to address these pressing issues and coordinate efforts to provide humanitarian aid and resources to Gaza safely.

In conclusion, President Biden’s visit to Israel comes at a time of immense crisis in the region. With a focus on alleviating the humanitarian situation and seeking stability, his discussions with regional partners will play a crucial role in finding a path to peace and addressing the urgent needs of the people in Gaza.