United Arab Emirates Submits Resolution Urging Immediate Cease-fire in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has taken a significant step in addressing the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip by submitting a draft resolution to the UN Security Council. This resolution urgently calls for a humanitarian cease-fire to be implemented to prevent an irreversible and catastrophic situation.

The UAE’s mission to the UN emphasized the severity of the crisis, stating that immediate action is necessary to avert a potential humanitarian catastrophe. The mission also highlighted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s rare invocation of Article 99 of the UN Charter, which emphasizes the need for the Security Council to intervene to prevent further escalation in Gaza.

The draft resolution has garnered support from Arab states and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), emphasizing the moral and humanitarian imperative of the cease-fire. The UAE mission has urged all countries to rally behind the secretary-general’s call and support the resolution.

The Security Council is expected to convene to discuss the invocation and the proposed cease-fire in the coming days. It is a critical moment for international cooperation and swift action to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

FAQ