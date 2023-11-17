Gaza Faces Dire Humanitarian Crisis as Food and Water Run Low

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a bleak warning that the civilians in Gaza are teetering on the edge of starvation. The ongoing war has led to food and water becoming “practically non-existent” in the region, with dire consequences for the vulnerable population.

The WFP has been sounding the alarm about increasing hunger in Gaza for weeks. According to the organization, bread is now scarce, if not non-existent, and it is impossible to meet the current hunger needs with just one operational border crossing. The situation is exacerbated by a lack of clean water and overcrowded shelters, particularly as winter approaches.

Cindy McCain, the executive director of the WFP, explained the gravity of the situation. “With unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians in Gaza are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” she said in a statement. It is a desperate scenario that demands urgent action.

One critical obstacle to alleviating the crisis is the limited fuel supply, which hampers the delivery of much-needed food. Trucks that arrived from Egypt on Tuesday were unable to reach the civilians due to insufficient fuel. The WFP stresses that a second safe passage must be opened to ensure that food can be brought into Gaza and distributed to those in need.

The impact of the war on the region’s food supply is devastating. Currently, the amount of food entering Gaza can only fulfill seven percent of the minimum daily caloric needs, according to the WFP. This means that the majority of the population is not receiving adequate sustenance, putting their health and well-being at risk.

In the midst of this crisis, Israel must prioritize the protection of civilians as it considers expanding military operations in Gaza, as emphasized by the US State Department. The Palestinian health ministry has reported a grim toll, with 11,470 Palestinians killed since the war broke out six weeks ago. Most of the casualties have resulted from Israeli airstrikes, including 4,707 children and minors, as well as 3,155 women.

The situation in Gaza is further compounded by the ongoing fuel shortage. The main Palestinian telecom provider has revealed that the dearth of fuel has forced the shutdown of all internet and phone networks in the region, cutting off vital communication channels.

This dire humanitarian crisis demands immediate attention and action from the international community. With lives hanging in the balance and the basic necessities of survival at stake, the plight of the civilians in Gaza must not be overlooked or forgotten.

