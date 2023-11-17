The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Struggle for Survival

The dire situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, as civilians face starvation due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm, stating that food and water have become “practically non-existent” for the people of Gaza.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the WFP, emphasized the urgency of the crisis, particularly with winter approaching. With unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and a lack of clean water, civilians are at immediate risk of starvation.

For weeks, the WFP has been warning of increasing hunger in Gaza. Bread, a staple food, is now scarce or completely unavailable. The current level of food entering Gaza is unable to meet even seven percent of the minimum daily caloric needs. The WFP emphasizes the pressing need to open a second safe passage to bring food into Gaza.

The situation is further exacerbated by a lack of fuel, hindering the delivery of food. Trucks arriving from Egypt recently were unable to reach civilians due to insufficient fuel supply. Without fuel, vital aid cannot reach those in desperate need.

It is crucial for Israel to ensure the protection of civilians as it expands military operations in Gaza, as emphasized by the US State Department. The ongoing war has already claimed the lives of over 11,000 Palestinians, with the majority of deaths resulting from Israeli airstrikes. Shockingly, 4,707 of the victims were children and minors, and 3,155 were women.

The impact of the war extends beyond loss of life. Israeli troops recently conducted a search in Shifa, a major medical complex in Gaza, causing further disruption to essential healthcare services. Meanwhile, the dire fuel shortage in Gaza has led to a complete shutdown of internet and phone networks, severely hampering communication and access to vital information.

Amidst this devastating humanitarian crisis, the world must recognize the urgent need for action. It is crucial to provide immediate assistance, including opening safe passages for food and fuel delivery and working towards a lasting solution to restore peace and stability to the region.

