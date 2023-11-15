Israel-Hamas conflict: Devastating Impact on Gaza Strip

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken a devastating toll on the Gaza Strip, with both sides exchanging airstrikes and ground operations. As the violence escalates, the civilian population of Gaza continues to suffer immense hardships.

According to reports from the United Nations, approximately 1.5 million people, which is around 70% of Gaza’s population, have been forced to flee their homes due to the conflict. These individuals have been left vulnerable and displaced, struggling to find safety and shelter.

One of the major challenges faced by the people in Gaza is the severe shortage of essential supplies such as food, water, and fuel. Israel has accused Hamas of hoarding these supplies, but David Satterfield, the US special envoy, has refuted these claims. He stated that there is no evidence of Hamas blocking or seizing aid. He emphasized that fuel stored in depots in Gaza has been accessed by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, for distributing aid to trucks, desalination plants, and hospitals in the southern part of Gaza.

The impact of the conflict is truly horrifying, with over 9,200 people losing their lives in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel’s response to Hamas’ terror attacks, in which 1,400 people lost their lives, led to the declaration of war against the militant organization.

It is important to note that Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several nations, including the EU, the US, Israel, and Germany. This classification reflects the international consensus on the threat posed by the group’s extremist activities.

The UN chief has expressed deep concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and destruction. The international community must come together to find a peaceful resolution to this deadly conflict and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

