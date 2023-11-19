New Fuel Delivery in Gaza Falls Short of Needs

Authorities have announced the delivery of fuel to Gaza in an effort to meet the pressing humanitarian needs of its population. However, United Nations officials have stated that the amount of fuel provided falls far short of what is required. Limited telecom services have been restored in Gaza, but the fuel delivered by Israeli officials is not enough to sustain critical infrastructure, including desalination plants, sewage pumps, aid trucks, ambulances, and communication services.

U.N. Commissioner for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed concern that the insufficient fuel supply would have serious consequences for Gaza’s inhabitants who are already facing shortages of water and sewage clearance. In response, he called for adequate, regular, and unconditional delivery of fuel to maintain vital lifesaving activities in the region.

Although Israel has now allowed limited quantities of fuel to enter Gaza, it is still significantly less than what is required. Previous restrictions on fuel delivery were due to fears that Hamas might misuse the resources in its ongoing conflict with Israeli forces. However, the dire situation in Gaza necessitates urgent and substantial support.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, with the majority being women and children. The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, reports that approximately 11,500 Palestinians have died since the war began. On the Israeli side, around 1,200 people have been killed due to Hamas attacks on Israeli communities near the border.

