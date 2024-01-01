The Israel-Hamas Conflict and the Uncertainty of 2024

As we embark on a new year, the global stage appears more unpredictable than ever before. The events and developments that lie ahead are crucial to understanding the future. Here are five key themes to keep an eye on:

1. The Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

The year begins with Israel intensifying its offensive against the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks. Israel faces mounting international pressure to limit the duration and intensity of the conflict, as concerns grow over the plight of Gazans trapped in dangerous conditions without critical supplies or healthcare. Despite this pressure, Israel remains resolute in its mission, vowing to continue the fight against Hamas for months to come.

The risk of a wider Middle East conflict looms large. Cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah, an Iran-backed paramilitary group, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on the Lebanon-Israel border increase the tension. Furthermore, bolder proxy attacks by Iran-backed factions in Iraq, like the recent strike on the US embassy in Baghdad, indicate a growing threat. The potential for further attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on global shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal could lead to soaring energy prices.

There is also a possibility that other extremist groups in the region may exploit the situation for their own gain. Any hopes of formalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which seemed within reach before October 7, have been dashed.

The United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s actions in Gaza has tarnished its image as a defender of human rights and international law. Even with a significant shift in tone, it is unlikely that Washington will be able to restore its reputation in the short term. As we enter 2024, the US and its allies must strike a delicate balance between retaliating against proxy attacks and deterring further conflict, while avoiding actions that could trigger a wider war.

2. The Stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In February, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will enter its third year. Neither Russia nor Ukraine shows any signs of achieving victory or a willingness to compromise on their conflicting objectives. While Ukraine fights for its survival, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, Russia remains focused on what it terms as “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine, while preventing its aspirations to join NATO and other Western bodies.

Putin begins the year with a sense of confidence compared to the previous year. Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive in 2023 failed to regain the momentum it had gained by the end of 2022. Russia’s war supplies are being replenished by Iran and North Korea, and its numerical advantage in terms of troops remains a constant advantage. Meanwhile, Europe’s ability to supply ammunition and military hardware to Ukraine is limited, with its own stocks depleted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s concerns of cracks in Western unity have become a reality. Political divisions in the US and Europe are hindering the delivery of military and economic aid. Hungary’s recent blocking of a European Union aid package to Ukraine underscores the challenges Ukraine will continue to face in its military endeavors. This trend is likely to persist as both the US and EU focus on domestic issues leading up to their elections.

Ukraine may shift to a more defensive strategy, focusing on training new recruits and domestic defense production. The illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 remains a strategic priority for Ukraine, as it seeks to challenge Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea.

Although Ukraine is on its path to EU membership, the actual military and financial support it receives from allies may not fully match the rhetoric and institutional embrace. The future of this conflict largely depends on the United States, Ukraine’s biggest source of aid. Moscow favors a return of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, should he secure the presidency later this year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The Israel-Hamas conflict is a long-standing conflict between Israel, a country in the Middle East, and Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization. The conflict is characterized by recurring outbreaks of violence and tensions over issues such as land, borders, and political control.

Q: What are the potential consequences of the conflict?

The conflict carries the risk of regional escalation, with the potential for wider conflicts involving other countries and extremist groups. It also poses significant humanitarian risks, including the threat to civilian lives, limited access to essential supplies, and the potential for further destabilization in the region.

Q: What is the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict refers to the ongoing tensions and military confrontations between Russia and Ukraine, primarily centered around Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in casualties, displacement of people, and diplomatic disputes.

Q: What are the key objectives of Russia and Ukraine in this conflict?

Russia aims to maintain its influence over Ukraine, prevent it from joining Western organizations like NATO, and promote what it terms as “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine seeks to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and aspire to join Western organizations.