In a recent operation conducted by the IDF’s Nahal Brigade on the outskirts of Jabalya refugee camp, an alarming discovery shed light on the modus operandi of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Multiple rocket launchers were found hidden in mosques and orchards surrounding the city, a strategic move allowing for quick and unaimed launches towards Israel.

The rocket launchers unearthed by the soldiers were deeply buried in the ground, camouflaged amidst the tranquility of the orchards. This clandestine positioning offered an advantage to Hamas, enabling them to swiftly launch rockets without alerting their intended targets. These launchers, while covertly situated, posed a significant threat to the surrounding civilian buildings, schools, and residences in the area.

Amid the operation, the IDF fighters also discovered six terrorist tunnel shafts, uncovering the intricate network used by Hamas for various purposes, including transportation, weapons smuggling, and surprise attacks. Shockingly, one of these tunnel shafts was located inside a mosque, desecrating a place of worship and further demonstrating the audacious tactics employed by the militant group.

The presence of these weaponry and tunnels within the immediate vicinity of civilian structures highlights the disregard Hamas has for the safety and well-being of the local population. By utilizing such human shields, Hamas not only endangers innocent lives but also attempts to manipulate public opinion by creating a narrative of Israeli aggression.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, it becomes imperative to comprehend the complex dynamics at play. Understanding the tactics and strategies employed by Hamas is crucial for both international observers and local inhabitants of Gaza. Only with a comprehensive understanding can efforts be made to preserve innocent lives and work towards a sustainable solution.

