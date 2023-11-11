Israel-Hamas conflict sparks global divisions and questions about international standards

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict has not only brought further divisions between the Global North and South but has also strained Western unity. As the situation in Gaza worsens, it is becoming clear that the Western world is grappling with its response to the crisis. This conflict has exposed not only the political complexities in the region but also the shifting dynamics of international relations.

US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region was intended to be a significant moment, symbolizing America’s reengagement with the Middle East. However, his arrival was met with disappointment as Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, refused to meet him after Tuesday night’s devastating strike on a Gaza hospital. This left the US president talking to only one side of the conflict, raising questions about Washington’s role as an impartial mediator.

The lack of independent investigations into the attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital has fueled anger across the Arab world. Protests have erupted in various countries, with demonstrators expressing their discontent outside the embassies of major Western powers. This widespread anger reflects a growing impatience with the perceived double standards of the West when it comes to international law and the use of force.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has not only deepened the divide between the Global North and South but has also caused friction among Washington’s European allies. These allies, who have been working towards consensus on upholding international law and human rights, are now questioning the selective responses of the Western world. This conflict has put the spotlight on the Eurocentric history of the major global players and has raised doubts about the legitimacy of their actions.

As the crisis continues, it is evident that this conflict is not only tearing apart the international community but also challenging the traditional ways of conducting diplomatic business. The emergence of new global powers in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, who do not share the same historical perspectives as their Western counterparts, further complicates the situation. These emerging powers are voicing their concerns about the perceived double standards and asymmetric use of force by the West.

In conclusion, the Israel-Hamas conflict has highlighted the divergent responses within the international community and has raised questions about the adherence to international standards. The global divisions and emerging criticisms reflect the changing dynamics of international relations and the need for a more inclusive approach to resolving conflicts.