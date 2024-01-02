Israeli Supreme Court Makes Historic Ruling Amidst Gaza War

In a groundbreaking decision, the Israeli Supreme Court recently handed down a ruling that has been met with both praise and controversy. The timing of the court’s judgment during the ongoing conflict in Gaza has intensified the debate surrounding the decision. Some argue that a delay of a few weeks could have potentially resulted in a different outcome.

The Supreme Court hearing took place on September 12th and was significant because it was the first time in Israeli history that the full panel of 15 justices deliberated a case together. The case revolved around the validity of a law designed to limit the court’s power, allowing the government more freedom to act. This law was part of a broader judicial overhaul plan that had sparked mass protests and exposed deep divisions within Israeli society.

Complicating matters further, two justices, including the chief justice Esther Hayut, retired shortly after the hearing. According to the law, they had only three months following retirement to render a decision. As the court acknowledged in its ruling, the deadly Hamas-led assault occurred on October 7th, plunging Israel into a state of turmoil and triggering an ongoing war.

Last week, a draft of the ruling was leaked to a local broadcaster, informing the nation that the court intended to strike down the disputed law. Whether this leak influenced the timing of Monday’s announcement remains uncertain. Nonetheless, by a narrow margin of 8 to 7, the court ultimately invalidated the law, reigniting debate and division.

Critics argue that the retirements of Chief Justice Hayut and Justice Anat Baron significantly influenced the outcome. Their votes in favor of striking down the law imply that, without them, the court may have upheld it. A concern arises because replacements for these justices have not been selected yet, leaving the court potentially imbalanced in the future.

Monday’s ruling also preempted any attempts by the government to delay the publication of the decision. Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party and key partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, had proposed a bill to postpone the ruling’s release by several months, effectively excluding the retiring justices from the decision-making process. Shas expressed disappointment that their plan failed and accused the court of hastening the publication.

Supporters who oppose the government’s efforts to curb the court’s authority celebrated the decision as a victory for justice. Organizations like The Movement for Quality Government in Israel welcomed the ruling as “historic,” emphasizing that it holds the government accountable for extreme unreasonableness.

Conversely, advocates for the government’s judicial overhaul plan lamented the timing of the ruling, arguing that it allowed the personal opinions of Chief Justice Hayut and Justice Baron to influence the decision. Professor Moshe Koppel, chairman of the Kohelet Policy Forum, criticized the court’s action as rushed and divisive, especially considering the ongoing war in the region.

The Israeli Supreme Court, once regarded as a stronghold of the country’s liberal elite, has recently seen an influx of conservative justices. This shift in the court’s composition has added further complexity to its rulings and contributed to a more fragile majority.

In conclusion, the Israeli Supreme Court’s recent ruling amidst the backdrop of the Gaza war has sparked intense debate and divided opinions. The decision to strike down the law curbing the court’s power has received both applause and criticism, showcasing the ongoing tensions within Israeli society and its judicial system.