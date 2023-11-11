The Escalating Conflict: South Lebanon Braces for Potential War

As tensions rise between Israel and Hamas, the consequences of the conflict are being felt beyond the borders of Gaza. In south Lebanon, communities along the border are preparing for the potential outbreak of war between Israel and Hezbollah. Thousands of residents from villages near the border have been fleeing their homes, seeking refuge elsewhere in Lebanon.

The fear of a wider regional conflagration is palpable. Lebanon, with its 81-kilometer southern border with Israel, stands at the precipice of another devastating conflict. Memories of the 2006 war still haunt the residents, causing an exodus from the southern towns and villages towards the relative safety of Beirut and its surrounding suburbs.

The current situation is viewed as even more dangerous than the 2006 war. Hezbollah, the armed group in Lebanon, has grown in firepower and experience since then. With a claimed 100,000 fighters at its disposal, Hezbollah poses a significant threat. Israeli officials have even gone as far as to threaten to return Lebanon to the Stone Age should war break out.

Amidst the exodus, the Lebanese government has remained silent, leaving local communities to fend for themselves. Lack of communication and support from the government has left many feeling vulnerable and abandoned. This sense of neglect is compounded by the country’s existing economic crisis.

Lebanon has faced severe economic woes, marked by large anti-government protests and a devastating explosion in 2019. The country’s currency has lost over 90 percent of its value, pushing the once prosperous middle class into poverty. With 80 percent of the population living below the poverty line, the consequences of war would exacerbate an already dire situation.

The impact of war on the region’s economy would be catastrophic. Privatization has already made education and healthcare inaccessible for many. A potential conflict would only compound the economic insecurity and further burden the already impoverished population.

Despite the looming threat, not everyone is leaving their homes. Some residents remain out of necessity, as they have no alternative housing options. Others choose to stay out of defiance or a sense of relative safety. They have lived through wars in the past and believe they can endure this one as well.

Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, the people of south Lebanon brace themselves for what may come. They face the possibility of a devastating war, torn between their desire for safety and their determination to hold onto their land and livelihoods.