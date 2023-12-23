Israel’s Operation in Gaza Continues Amid Calls for Evacuations

The Israeli military has instructed residents in the central Gaza Strip to move farther south immediately, as they continue their advance through the region. While expectations of an imminent victory over Hamas appear dim, the Israeli forces are intensifying their ground operations in northern and southern Gaza.

Israeli military analysts and political commentators are pointing to a disconnect between the reality on the ground and the rhetoric of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite his declaration that the war will continue until Hamas is eliminated, experts believe that a quick and decisive victory is unlikely.

The military’s goal is to bring down Hamas’s rule in Gaza, destroy or degrade its military capabilities, and secure the release of approximately 120 hostages. However, Hamas’s top leaders have managed to evade capture, and the armed groups in Gaza continue to launch rockets into Israel.

While Israel faces increasing pressure to scale back its operations, the defense minister emphasizes that the campaign will be a long one requiring patience. The military continues to use airstrikes, heavy bombs, and artillery to dismantle Hamas and its infrastructure.

With a death toll that surpasses 20,000, Gaza residents who have fled their homes express concern for their safety in the south. Despite calls to evacuate to Deir al-Balah, residents there report hearing explosions in nearby areas.

As the conflict persists, the reality of eliminating Hamas in the short-term appears unrealistic. The situation in Gaza remains complex, and many experts anticipate that the fight will continue for years to come.

