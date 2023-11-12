Israel-Hamas Conflict Leaves Devastation and Displacement in Gaza

In the aftermath of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, the Gaza Strip has been left reeling, with a staggering death toll and the displacement of a significant portion of its population. According to the Palestinian territory’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 10,300, with over 4,200 of the deceased being children. Tragically, it is believed that there are still more children buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

However, it is important to note that the figures provided by the Hamas-run administration cannot be independently verified. Nevertheless, U.S. officials have acknowledged that the civilian toll is undoubtedly in the thousands. Israel’s military maintains that it takes every precaution to avoid civilian casualties, targeting only Hamas and other militant groups while providing advance warning to civilians before strikes. Additionally, Israel asserts that Hamas bears full responsibility for the casualties in Gaza, citing the group’s concealment of weapons and fighters in civilian areas.

The heartbreaking number of casualties and the resulting humanitarian crisis have led to a growing international outcry for a humanitarian cease-fire. Various governments and international organizations around the world have called for an end to the violence. However, Israel has rejected these calls.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has described the situation in Gaza as a crisis of humanity, emphasizing the alarming displacement of roughly 70% of the population since the beginning of the conflict. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reports that shelters in Gaza are currently accommodating four times their intended capacity.

Guterres further lamented the devastating impact on children, stating that Gaza is becoming a graveyard for them, with numerous children being killed or injured daily. Notably, more journalists have reportedly lost their lives in this conflict than in any other conflict in the past three decades. The high number of casualties also includes United Nations aid workers.

Local individuals, like Sadi Baraka, a long-time grave digger, have expressed their despair at the magnitude of the tragedy. Baraka shared that the cemetery where he works has buried over 6,000 bodies since the conflict began, with more than half of them being children. He questioned the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticizing the killing of women and children and urging him to target Hamas fighters instead.

Save the Children, a charitable organization, released a report highlighting the alarming number of children killed in Gaza during the first three weeks of the war, surpassing the annual toll of other armed conflicts worldwide since 2019. The charity also revealed that there are now so many children in Gaza without surviving family members that medical workers have coined a term for them: “Wounded Child No Surviving Family” (WCNSF).

As the war-torn region remains engulfed in uncertainty, the future of both its inhabitants and the Gaza Strip itself hangs in the balance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that a cease-fire in Gaza will only be possible if Hamas releases the hostages believed to be in their custody.

