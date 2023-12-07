Thai Hostage Freed by Hamas Recounts Harrowing 50-Day Captivity

In a recent development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, a 28-year-old Thai hostage has been freed by Hamas after spending 50 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Anucha Angkaew, a farm worker in southern Israel, shared his harrowing experience with Reuters, highlighting the resilience and strength he and his fellow hostages displayed in the face of adversity.

Angkaew recounted that during their time in captivity, he and his five Thai colleagues relied on playing chess games on a makeshift board and memories of their families to endure the beatings and mistreatment by the terrorists. Despite shouting “Thailand, Thailand” when confronted by ten militants on October 7, their pleas fell on deaf ears. Tragically, two of Angkaew’s colleagues lost their lives, with a friend being shot dead right in front of him.

Moved to Gaza and confined to two underground rooms, Angkaew described the physical abuse they endured, with their captors subjecting them to punches and kicks, while Israeli hostages were beaten with electrical wires. The conditions were dire, with Angkaew and his companions surviving on meager rations of flat bread and limited amounts of water. Even the basic necessity of bathroom breaks required armed escorts to a hole in the ground near their cramped room.

The ordeal finally came to an end on November 25 when a guard served them a meal and instructed them to go home. Angkaew and the other hostages were led through tunnels for approximately two hours before being handed over to the Red Cross, marking their long-awaited liberation.

This story serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost and suffering caused by the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas. It is a testament to the resilience and courage of individuals like Angkaew who, in the face of unimaginable circumstances, manage to survive and endure.

