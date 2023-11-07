New Public Statement: China Urges Global Action for Gaza Crisis

The situation in Gaza continues to escalate, and the risk of a full-scale ground conflict is rapidly increasing, warns Zhai Jun, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East issue. While conflicts unfold along the Israeli-Lebanese and Israeli-Syrian borders, their repercussions are spilling over both regionally and internationally, causing growing concern for the international community.

During a press briefing in Cairo, Zhai Jun emphasized the urgent need for global vigilance and immediate action to prevent the situation in Gaza from evolving into a serious humanitarian disaster. China reaffirms its commitment to assisting the Palestinians by providing emergency humanitarian aid through United Nations and bilateral channels, but exact details of the aid were not specified.

Zhai Jun’s presence at the recent Cairo peace summit, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other Arab leaders, highlights the collective effort to establish a roadmap for ending the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As part of his diplomatic tour of the Middle East region, Zhai wishes to facilitate peace talks and advocate for a ceasefire. In addition to his visits to Qatar and Egypt, he will also meet with officials in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and other countries.

It is noteworthy that prior to his trip, Zhai Jun engaged in phone conversations with foreign ministry heads of countries including the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, and others. Furthermore, he held discussions with special representatives at the United Nations and the European Union, emphasizing China’s commitment to finding a comprehensive and just solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently reiterated the importance of a two-state solution for the establishment of an independent Palestine as the ultimate resolution to the ongoing conflict. China aims to collaborate with Egypt, as well as other Arab nations, to achieve a lasting and inclusive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

In light of the intensifying crisis in Gaza, China’s call for global attention and prompt action showcases its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East region. The international community must unite efforts to prevent a worsening humanitarian disaster and seek lasting solutions that prioritize the well-being of the Palestinian people.