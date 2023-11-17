UN Human Rights Chief Urges Independent Investigation into Gaza Hospital Claims

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, the United Nations human rights chief is calling for an independent international investigation into claims regarding the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The Israeli military has alleged that Hamas is using the hospital as a command and control center, but the Hamas-run government media office has vehemently denied these claims.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stressed the need for an impartial investigation, stating that “we cannot rely on one or the other party when it comes to this.” Türk called for access to Gaza to conduct a thorough investigation, emphasizing that hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law and should not be used for military purposes.

Pressure is mounting on Israel to provide evidence of the alleged Hamas command center within the hospital. Israeli forces conducted a raid on the facility earlier this week in an attempt to uncover proof. However, Türk cautioned that attacking a hospital should only be done in the presence of clear evidence.

While his team currently monitors the situation from afar, Türk has requested access to Gaza and the occupied West Bank from the Israeli government. He emphasized the importance of investigating the actions of both Israel and Hamas since the start of the conflict, acknowledging that both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

Türk condemned the actions of Hamas, particularly the killing of civilians and taking of hostages, as clear violations of international humanitarian law. He also expressed concern about Israel’s alleged collective punishment of Gaza by cutting off essential supplies such as medical necessities, food, electricity, and water. According to Türk, such actions are considered serious crimes and require accountability.

In light of the ongoing violence and competing narratives, an independent investigation is crucial to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.