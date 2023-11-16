Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies: Global Concerns Grow

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, worries are mounting that the conflict could quickly escalate and involve other countries in the region. The United Nations’ Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has expressed his concerns, stating that the war has the potential to spread like wildfire and consume the entire region. The urgency to address the situation is underscored by the fact that this conflict could have far-reaching consequences.

Griffiths emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and meeting their needs, regardless of their location. He criticized any unilateral decision to relocate thousands of people to so-called safe zones. The United Nations firmly advocates for a ceasefire and has been urging all parties involved to prioritize the safety and well-being of the affected populations. Although humanitarian pauses have been discussed, it is essential to highlight that they are not equivalent to a long-term ceasefire.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the G7 foreign ministers have expressed their support for humanitarian pauses, aiming to facilitate aid deliveries, civilian movement, and the release of hostages in Gaza. However, they have refrained from explicitly calling for a ceasefire. The concern extends beyond the boundaries of Gaza, as the threat of regional involvement looms large.

The October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel has raised fears of the conflict spreading across the entire region. There is apprehension about the potential participation of Hezbollah from Lebanon and the backing of Iran. In response, the United States has been cautioning regional actors against getting entangled in the war, specifically addressing Iran and its proxies. The United States has urged Iran not to escalate tensions further.

Despite Iran denying involvement in the October 7 attack, it has expressed moral support for what it terms as “anti-Israel resistance,” encompassing groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed militias. While the skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israel have been limited to the border areas, there have been additional clashes in Syria and Iraq. Iran-backed militias have launched numerous drone attacks on US forces, and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attempted an aerial assault on Israel, which was successfully thwarted by the Israeli military.

The situation remains dynamic and complex. Efforts to mitigate the conflict’s impact and prevent its severe escalation are crucial. The international community is closely monitoring developments in the region, acknowledging the urgent need to resolve the crisis peacefully.

