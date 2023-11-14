New Developments in Israel-Hamas Conflict: American Couple Reported Missing

In the midst of an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, new information has emerged regarding the disappearance of two American citizens, Judih Weinstein Haggai and her husband, Gadi Haggai. The couple, aged 70 and 72 respectively, were reported missing by their daughter, Iris Haggai-Liniado, who revealed that they were allegedly kidnapped.

According to Haggai-Liniado, her parents were on their usual morning walk near their home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz located just a few miles from the Gaza border. Minutes after hearing an unusually high number of rockets above them, the couple sought shelter and attempted to call for assistance while gunfire echoed in the distance. Unfortunately, that was the last communication Haggai-Liniado had with her parents.

The Haggai family has since been in contact with Israeli military officials and local authorities, who recently confirmed that signals from the couple’s mobile phones were traced to Gaza. The news brought great distress to the family, prompting desperate attempts to reach out to the missing couple and gather information from the tight-knit community of Nir Oz.

In a surprising turn of events, Haggai-Liniado received a call from a local paramedic who claimed to have spoken to her mother. According to the paramedic, Haggai called at 7:04 a.m., reporting that they were both shot by terrorists riding a motorcycle. She expressed deep concern for her critically injured husband and pleaded for urgent medical assistance. The chaos and confusion surrounding the situation have left Haggai-Liniado and her family grappling with the immense tragedy that has befallen their community.

Describing her parents as an extraordinary couple dedicated to peace, Haggai-Liniado shared that her mother was born in New York and grew up in Toronto before relocating to Israel in her twenties, where she met and married Gadi. While the family has yet to establish contact with the Canadian government, they have been in frequent communication with US officials, particularly the FBI.

The Haggai family recently participated in a virtual call with US President Joe Biden, appreciative of the recognition and support they have received during this distressing time. Haggai-Liniado’s comment on the absence of communication from the Israeli government reflects the widespread uncertainty and confusion felt by many affected by the conflict.

