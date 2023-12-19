Arming and Empowering Communities for Self-Defense Amidst Rising Tensions

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jewish communities in California are taking matters of self-defense into their own hands. As violence spikes in the region, gun ownership among Jews in the state has seen a significant increase, with many individuals seeking to protect themselves and their communities.

Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, based in Los Angeles, has played a pivotal role in training and empowering the Jewish community in self-defense. In an exclusive video obtained by Fox News Digital, Eilfort discusses the mission of his organization, Magen Am, which aims to equip individuals with the necessary tools to deter and respond to security threats.

Through Magen Am, the only Jewish nonprofit organization licensed on the West Coast to provide armed security services, volunteers and community members receive extensive training in areas such as gun safety, self-defense techniques, de-escalation strategies, and the use of intermediate weapons like Tasers and batons. The organization also collaborates with security personnel to enhance protection around Jewish institutions, including schools and synagogues.

Eilfort highlights the multifaceted approach of Magen Am, referring to it as a “nation’s shield.” He explains that approximately one-third of the organization focuses on institutional security through hired professionals, another one-third concentrates on community training, and the remaining one-third collaborates with government law enforcement. With his background in mixed martial arts and as an NRA instructor, Eilfort brings a unique perspective to the organization’s training programs.

The ongoing conflict in Israel, which began with Hamas launching attacks on October 7, has not only led to casualties but has also sparked protests and an increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric across the globe. Jewish individuals, like those trained by Magen Am, express concerns about their safety, with some reporting instances of explosives being thrown near their local synagogues.

As tensions continue to rise, communities are taking proactive measures to protect themselves. Magen Am’s efforts to arm and empower Jewish individuals in California serve as a testament to the importance of self-defense in today’s uncertain times.

