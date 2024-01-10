New Hope for Palestinian Governance Reforms

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a recent development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to explore opportunities for reforming the Palestinian government. Blinken is actively mobilizing regional support for post-war plans in Gaza, which include concrete steps toward establishing a Palestinian state.

The United States is advocating for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza after the cessation of hostilities. Blinken emphasized the importance of a “pathway to a Palestinian state” for broader Israeli-Arab normalization and highlighted that several countries in the region have committed to assisting in the reconstruction of Gaza.

During their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken expressed the U.S.’s support for tangible progress towards a Palestinian state, with a specific focus on administrative reforms. As per a statement by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, both Blinken and Abbas discussed the need for substantive changes to shape a more effective Palestinian government.

However, implementing these reforms faces significant challenges. The current Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has consistently rejected Palestinian Authority control in Gaza and vehemently opposes the idea of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Moreover, the Palestinian leadership lacks legitimacy in the eyes of many Palestinians due to its autocratic nature and Western backing. The Gaza war is still ongoing, exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in the small coastal enclave and escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants.

Blinken has been diligently engaging with regional leaders during his fourth visit to the area since the war’s commencement three months ago. His discussions with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey have centered around their potential contributions to post-war plans, contingent upon progress towards a Palestinian state.

The Saudi ambassador to the U.K. has even expressed the kingdom’s interest in a landmark normalization agreement with Israel, but emphasized that it should unequivocally include the establishment of an independent state of Palestine. Blinken confirmed the focus on reforming the Palestinian Authority to effectively govern Gaza during his talks with Abbas. While in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, Abbas affirmed his readiness to engage in these efforts.

Despite the positive conversations, it is vital to note that no concrete actions have been taken yet. According to Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, although they have heard encouraging statements from the United States, no progress has been made thus far. Currently, the priority is to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

President Mahmoud Abbas, at 88 years old, has not participated in an election since 2005 and lacks support among his own people. The Palestinian Authority governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank based on interim peace agreements from the 1990s and collaborates with Israel on security matters. However, it has been unable to prevent the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory it aspires to include in a future state. Moreover, there have been no significant peace talks since Netanyahu assumed office in 2009.

The Biden administration has been unsuccessful in persuading Israel to make even minor concessions to the Palestinians, such as transferring all tax revenue or reopening a U.S. Consulate to serve Palestinians in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem. During his visit to Israel, Blinken delivered a forceful message, urging Israel to cease actions that undermine Palestinian self-governance, including settlement expansions, home demolitions, and evictions in the West Bank.

In a meeting in Jordan’s Red Sea city of Aqaba, Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi reaffirmed their commitment to exert pressure on Israel to halt the offensive and collaborate towards achieving a Palestinian state.

As the war continues to rage on, forging a path to peace and stability becomes increasingly challenging. Israel has made it clear that it will pursue military action until Hamas is undermined and the hostages held by the group are released. Israel’s post-war plans involve maintaining indefinite military control over the territory despite withdrawing troops and settlers in 2005.

The prolonged conflict has led to a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Nearly 85% of the population, totaling 2.3 million people, have been displaced, and a quarter of the residents face severe food shortage and limited access to vital supplies due to the Israeli blockade. Blinken stressed the urgent need for increased aid distribution and emphasized that Israel must eliminate any obstacles hindering the delivery of essential resources to Gaza.

The military is currently focusing its efforts on major operations in the southern city of Khan Younis and the refugee camps in central Gaza. These camps have existed since the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s establishment. The ongoing strikes across Gaza have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, particularly in the southern regions where residents have been instructed to seek shelter.

In the midst of these challenges, there is hope for progress. Blinken clarified that the U.S. is opposed to any resettlement scenarios and emphasized that it is not the Israeli government’s policy. Additionally, he secured an agreement for a United Nations inspection mechanism in northern Gaza, which will play a crucial role in facilitating the safe return of displaced individuals.

Despite the perseverance of the war, the efforts to reform Palestinian governance and establish a Palestinian state continue. The conversations between Blinken and regional leaders offer renewed optimism for regional cooperation and a potential resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

