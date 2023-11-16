The Israel-Hamas Conflict: Exploring the Barriers to Peace

The long-standing Israel-Hamas conflict has reached a critical juncture, with no end in sight after a month of intense fighting. While the core issue remains the same, several factors contribute to the entrenched nature of the conflict.

Firstly, both sides hold maximalist goals, making a compromise seemingly impossible. Hamas seeks to eradicate the state of Israel from the map, while Israel aims to dismantle Hamas as a political and military force. These objectives are unattainable, as Israel is a permanent presence in the region, and even if Hamas commanders are eliminated, new leaders will emerge. The ongoing violence in Gaza, stemming from Israeli bombings and Hamas’ use of civilians as shields, further exacerbates the situation.

Compounding the issue is the absence of willingness to negotiate from both leaderships. Israelis view Hamas as an existential threat, particularly after a devastating attack that claimed the lives of many civilians. The trauma of this event strengthens the resolve of Israelis to protect their nation. Conversely, Hamas leaders perceive their recent actions as a significant success, garnering widespread support for Palestinians. This perceived victory motivates them to escalate the conflict further.

Furthermore, external pressure is crucial to mediating the goals of both parties, but constraints limit the influence and willingness of outsiders to intervene. The United States, Israel’s primary ally, has exerted some restraint on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. However, their efforts are insufficient, as Netanyahu refuses to consider a humanitarian pause in the bombings. While the US emphasizes Israel’s right to self-defense, President Joe Biden also calls for reduced civilian casualties in Gaza. The mounting death toll adds to the complexity, potentially forcing Biden to reconsider his support for Israel.

Meanwhile, neighboring Arab states publicly express their support for the Palestinian cause but offer little substantial assistance. Nations such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia maintain blockades and prioritize their interests over aiding Gazan refugees. Their focus lies in forming alliances against Iran, a supporter of Hamas. This regional dynamic has inadvertently provided an opportunity for Hamas to assert itself as a leading force championing Palestinian rights.

Efforts by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to persuade Netanyahu and Arab leaders have yielded limited results. The painstaking negotiations echo historical attempts at diplomacy in the Middle East. However, the looming question remains about the post-war plans once the conflict ceases. President Biden, drawing from America’s own experiences, cautions against replicating mistakes made after the 9/11 attacks. Yet, finding a viable solution seems elusive.

Understandably, the Israeli government refuses to tolerate Hamas’ aggression and seeks justice for its citizens. However, the increasing civilian casualties in Gaza erode Israel’s standing globally and strain relations with Sunni Arab nations. The destruction of Hamas necessitates targeting their extensive tunnel network, embedded beneath civilian infrastructure. While precautionary warnings are issued, many inhabitants opt to remain, resulting in tragic consequences.

Ultimately, achieving a comprehensive resolution requires addressing the fundamental question of land division or shared governance between Israelis and Palestinians. Acknowledging the need for a peaceful and lasting arrangement is critical to transcend the current impasse.

