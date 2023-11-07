UN Confirms No Second Convoy Entered Gaza Despite Reports

Recent reports of a second convoy of humanitarian aid entering Gaza have been refuted by the United Nations. While Egyptian state media claimed that 17 aid trucks crossed into Gaza on Sunday, the UN spokesperson for Palestinian refugees confirmed that no trucks had actually entered the territory. This conflicting information has caused confusion and frustration among the public.

The first shipment of aid, consisting of 20 trucks, entered Gaza on Saturday after two weeks of a complete siege imposed by Israel. However, it was reported that those trucks were transporting fuel that had been stored on the Gaza side of the crossing, rather than bringing in new supplies from Egypt.

Israeli media sources later quoted Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, stating that humanitarian aid did enter the Gaza Strip via Egypt at the request of US President Joe Biden. The aid package was said to contain water, food, and medical equipment.

The UN has reiterated the urgent need for more humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, as the current supplies are not sufficient to meet the needs of the population. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, with thousands of Palestinians killed and injured.

It is crucial for accurate information to be shared and for humanitarian efforts to be prioritized. The international community must work together to ensure that the necessary aid reaches the people of Gaza, who are desperately in need of assistance. Only through collaborative efforts can there be hope for a peaceful resolution to this devastating conflict.