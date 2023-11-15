Escalating Conflict in Gaza: The Humanitarian Crisis Unveiled

Amidst the ongoing violence and destruction in the Gaza Strip, the lives of innocent civilians, like Mohammad Matar and his family, have been drastically affected. Matar, a civil engineer who dedicated years to construct water pipelines, now suffers from the very scarcity of water he once helped distribute.

Matar vividly describes the situation in Gaza City as a horror movie on an unimaginable scale. The experiences of the people extend far beyond what is shown on television screens. Food shortages have become a grim reality for many families, including Matar’s. They have been without fresh vegetables for over a week and can hardly recall the last time they enjoyed a meal with chicken or meat. Their daily sustenance now consists of rationed instant noodles cooked over charcoal, as they striveto preserve their limited resources until the situation improves.

The Israeli military’s directive for residents of northern Gaza to evacuate has forced tens of thousands of people to flee south, hoping to find safety. However, their vulnerability persists even after they leave their homes behind. Juliette Touma, from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), warns against the assumption that the southern parts of Gaza are safe. She labels Israel’s orders as “forced displacement,” which has left countless individuals dehydrated, exhausted, and gripped with fear.

Trapped amidst street battles and relentless attacks, Matar and his family have resolved to remain in Gaza City, accepting their fate but fervently hoping for change. Matar’s years of work on water infrastructure projects have now been reduced to rubble. The restoration of Gaza’s water supply, once the fighting subsides, would take months or even a year to complete. Access to basic necessities such as clean water has become a privilege, with many relying on their neighbors’ reserves, uncertain of the water’s safety.

The consequences of Israel’s siege of Gaza have raised serious concerns about a potential humanitarian catastrophe. The limited availability of food, water, medicine, and fuel for the two million people trapped in the enclave could lead to widespread starvation. The absence of fuel has rendered Gaza’s underground pumps inoperable, exacerbating the water crisis. The unavailability of bottled water has forced Matar to depend on the goodwill of his neighbors.

Amidst the struggle for survival, Matar’s greatest concern lies with his wife and two young daughters, who witness the horrors of the conflict alongside him. To distract them momentarily, he engages them in games and laughter. However, the impact on their mental and emotional well-being remains a constant worry. Matar’s three-year-old daughter trembles at the sound of missiles even in her sleep, questioning why this violence persists. It is a question for which he has no answer.

Sleep eludes Matar these days, as uncertainty about each new day looms over him and his family. Together, they pray for an end to this abnormal and devastating reality. Through his heartfelt words, Matar expresses a plea for those in power to take notice of the suffering and ultimately bring an end to this destructive war.

-This article is a new adaptation of the original article by The New York Times-

