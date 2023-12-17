New Developments in the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Network Restoration, Entry of Aid Trucks, and the Discovery of a Massive Tunnel

After a three-day outage, telecommunications in the Gaza Strip have been partially restored, according to the Palestinian operator Paltel. The network, which was down since Thursday, is now slowly recovering in the central and southern parts of the territory. This development brings some relief to the people of Gaza who have been cut off from communication channels.

Furthermore, UN aid trucks have started entering Gaza for the first time since the outbreak of the war. The Egypt Red Crescent reports that these trucks, which will provide much-needed assistance, have crossed into the enclave from Israeli territory. Prior to their entry, the trucks underwent security checks and will be directly transported to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. It is important to note that the crossing had been closed since Hamas’s attacks on October 7th.

In a significant discovery, the Israeli army claims to have found the “largest tunnel” ever dug by Hamas under the Gaza Strip. The tunnel, which stretches for over four kilometers and reaches just 400 meters from the Erez crossing, is large enough to accommodate small vehicles. Equipped with various utilities such as a pipeline system, electricity, ventilation, sewers, and communication networks, this tunnel also contains weapons ready to be used in potential attacks by Hamas. The intricate network of tunnels, nicknamed “the Gaza metro” by the Israeli military, has long been used as a means to bypass the blockade imposed by Israel in 2007.

Source: [Palestine Today](https://www.palestinetoday.net/)