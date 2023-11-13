The Hidden Underground: Exploring Hamas’ Secret Tunnel Network

In the shadow of the conflict between Israel and Hamas lies a hidden battlefield – a vast network of tunnels that crisscrosses beneath the Gaza Strip. These subterranean chambers, often referred to as “lower Gaza” or the “metro,” are not just simple holes in the ground. They are an intricate and sophisticated system of tunnels that Hamas has spent years refining.

The origins of these tunnels can be traced back to 2007, when Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip and Israel imposed a blockade on the area. In response, Palestinians began constructing hundreds of tunnels to smuggle in essential goods, people, and even weapons. Over the years, these tunnels have multiplied, becoming an integral part of life in Gaza.

The tunnels serve multiple purposes for Hamas. They are used to hide weapons, fighters, and command centers, creating a warren of underground chambers that provide protection from Israeli airstrikes. Some tunnels even have medical rooms to provide aid to wounded fighters and spaces where people can seek shelter for extended periods.

The construction of these tunnels is no small feat. They are meticulously built with prefabricated concrete and iron, utilizing an architecture that allows them to withstand surface strikes. Hamas has also concealed the entrances to the tunnels in houses and small structures along the Gaza-Egypt border, making it difficult for Israel to detect and destroy them.

The Israeli military has been relentless in its efforts to target these tunnels. In recent airstrikes, they struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip alone. However, the challenge of combating this underground network is immense. The tunnels stretch all the way to the Israeli border in the north, posing a significant threat to Israel’s security.

For Israeli forces, the tunnels present a formidable obstacle in the event of a ground invasion. Moving through the narrow and confined spaces of these tunnels is no easy task and requires soldiers to move single file. General Joseph L. Votel, a former leader of United States Central Command, compared clearing tunnels to the brutal fighting witnessed during the battle for the Iraqi city of Mosul.

The underground warfare waged by Hamas creates a sense of fear and uncertainty for the people living above ground. Constantly living with the knowledge that tunnels are just beneath their feet, they must grapple with the possibility of being targeted by surprise attacks. The safety and survival of civilians in this subterranean conflict is a pressing concern.

Despite efforts to destroy the tunnels, the exact number and extent of Hamas’ tunnel network remain unknown. Estimates range from a few hundred to over 300 miles of tunnels beneath Gaza. The sheer scale and complexity of this underground system demonstrate the level of effort Hamas has invested in its construction.

While the focus of the Israeli-Hamas conflict may often be the rockets and airstrikes above ground, it is essential to recognize the significance of the hidden underground battlefield. The tunnels represent a strategic advantage for Hamas, allowing them to evade detection and launch attacks on Israel. As the conflict rages on, the subterranean warfare fought within the tunnels continues to shape the dynamics of the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

