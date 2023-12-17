The Quest for Lasting Peace in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and British Prime Minister David Cameron have jointly expressed the urgent need for a “sustainable peace” in Gaza. While acknowledging the tragic loss of civilian lives during the conflict, they emphasized the importance of finding a long-term solution rather than an immediate and tenuous ceasefire.

Baerbock and Cameron highlighted the crucial role of a sustainable cease-fire in paving the way for lasting peace. They recognized the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that every day counts. However, they emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict, asserting that calling for an immediate, general ceasefire without acknowledging the ongoing attacks by Hamas disregards Israel’s defensive position.

The foreign ministers reiterated that Hamas’s relentless rocket attacks on Israeli citizens cannot be ignored. Arguing that Israel has the right to defend itself, they called for Hamas to lay down its arms and put an end to the violence.

International pressure has mounted on Israel due to the high number of civilian casualties during the conflict in Gaza. While the Hamas-run Health Ministry reports a death toll exceeding 18,800, it does not differentiate between civilian and militant casualties. However, it is clear that the majority of victims are women and children.

The war was triggered by a series of attacks launched by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7. Israeli authorities claim that these attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, and the capture of around 240 hostages. Such acts of aggression have led Israel, Germany, the United States, and other nations to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

At present, Gaza faces a dire situation as evacuees in the Al-Mawasi region struggle to cope with the aftermath of the war. Relief efforts are underway, but the road to recovery remains arduous.

