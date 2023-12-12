Infectious Diseases Surge as Crisis Deepens in Gaza

In a new development, the population of Gaza is facing a surge in infectious diseases, worsened by dismal living conditions, scarce resources, and the overwhelming number of patients injured in the recent war. Health officials and aid organizations have highlighted the devastating impact of cold weather, overcrowded shelters, limited access to food, dirty water, and a shortage of medicines.

The Gaza Health Ministry and the UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinians, have reported over 369,000 cases of infectious diseases since the conflict began. However, this figure does not include cases in northern Gaza, where infrastructure and healthcare facilities have been disastrously impacted. The situation is dire, and even minor ailments like respiratory infections pose serious risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and the immunocompromised.

Families like Samah al-Farra’s are struggling to cope with the crisis. Displaced from their home, they now reside in a camp in Rafah, southern Gaza. Samah expresses the distress her family faces as all her children suffer from high fevers and stomach viruses. Sleeping on the ground and drinking contaminated water, they have no reprieve from the worsening conditions.

To address the mounting crisis, the Israeli military has announced the opening of a second security checkpoint at the Kerem Shalom Crossing. This move aims to facilitate the screening and entry of humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment. Despite these efforts, the rate of aid entering Gaza remains insufficient to meet the urgent needs of the population.

Although some hospitals continue to function, they are primarily focused on critical care for trauma patients injured by airstrikes. Postoperative care in unsanitary conditions has resulted in severe infections. Furthermore, the collapse of Gaza’s primary healthcare system has left those in need of basic medical care without any access to treatment.

The situation is a stark reminder that the repercussions extend beyond respiratory infections and unsanitary conditions. Malnutrition has reached a critical level, with anemia and dehydration cases among children nearly tripling. In addition to the spread of diseases, the lack of hygiene and sanitation has led to the accumulation of fecal matter on the streets, further contaminating water sources.

As the crisis deepens, aid organizations and healthcare professionals face immense challenges in providing the necessary assistance to a population grappling with dire conditions. Urgent action is required to address the immediate medical needs of those affected and to prevent the further spread of infectious diseases.

