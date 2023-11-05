Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Intensify Despite Biden’s Support

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have escalated despite President Biden’s recent visit to Tel Aviv, where he expressed his unwavering support for Israel’s battle against Hamas militants. The region remains tense as Israel continues its relentless strikes on Gaza, while conflicting narratives surrounding the tragic events at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City add to the complexity of the situation.

While U.S. and Israeli officials, including President Biden, maintain that the explosion at the hospital was caused by a rocket misfire from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, many in the region still hold the Israeli military responsible. The aftermath of the blast has sparked protests across the Middle East, with demonstrations taking place in Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Morocco. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials report that two teenagers were shot dead by Israeli forces, and an investigation is underway.

During his visit, President Biden secured a commitment from Israel to halt bombings near Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid to reach the enclave for the first time since the complete blockade imposed by Israel in October. However, the opening of the border remains uncertain, and the airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza’s population of two million people.

According to health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza, the Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of nearly 3,800 people and injured over 12,500, predominantly women and children. Among the casualties, over 470 are reported to have died in the hospital blast, an incident that Israel denies causing. Conversely, Israeli officials claim that Hamas attacks have resulted in around 1,400 deaths and 3,500 injuries.

The ongoing escalation of violence highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As international outcry grows and tensions rise, the focus must shift towards diplomatic efforts and dialogue rather than perpetuating the cycle of violence. Only through dialogue and mutual understanding can the region move closer to lasting peace and stability.