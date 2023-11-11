Social Media Battles: Unraveling Misinformation During the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Online platforms have become battlegrounds where misinformation and misleading content thrive, making it increasingly difficult for researchers to track and verify information during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The digital fog of war has been exacerbated by social media companies’ decreased moderation efforts and policy shifts.

Rebekah Tromble, director of George Washington University’s Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics, highlights the challenges faced by researchers, stating that it has become almost impossible to collect and analyze meaningful data to understand the reality of what is happening on these platforms. The spread of misinformation and violent content online has reached alarming levels.

One platform that has come under scrutiny is X (formerly known as Twitter), which has undergone significant changes since Elon Musk acquired the company. Following Hamas’ attack on October 7, researchers identified numerous accounts responsible for a coordinated disinformation campaign related to the conflict. The Technology Transparency Project discovered that Hamas used premium accounts on X to disseminate propaganda videos. These videos receive preferential treatment due to X’s prioritized algorithmic ranking and search features, allowing them to be easily monetized.

However, the issue extends beyond X. Katie Paul, the director of the TTP, emphasizes that various social media companies have embraced looser content moderation policies, prioritizing business incentives over the quality and accuracy of information. Companies have reduced costs by laying off thousands of moderators even as harmful content continues to thrive and generate revenue on their platforms. Facebook and YouTube have also faced criticism for allowing ads to run alongside violent content and monetizing divisive content.

The reduction in trust and safety teams, which occurred during a wave of tech industry layoffs, has raised concerns about effectively policing abusive content during major global crises. Moderation policies have changed, and the enforcement of existing rules has become inconsistent. As a result, information manipulation has become a weapon in conflicts, obscuring the truth and leaving us unsure of what is genuinely happening on the ground.

Research efforts have also been hindered by limitations placed on application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow third parties to access more detailed information from social media platforms. Reddit and X have significantly restricted free API access, requiring researchers to pay substantial fees for data collection. TikTok, on the other hand, launched a research API to address transparency concerns.

Social media companies claim to be taking action against abusive content. Reddit’s safety teams monitor content from legally designated terrorist groups, TikTok has implemented measures to prevent violent and misleading content, and YouTube has removed thousands of harmful videos. However, the concern lies in the offline consequences. Real people, desperate for accurate information, rely on platforms that have abandoned their promises to maintain a healthy online environment.

In addition, Meta’s recent decision to degrade key tools like CrowdTangle has further impeded researchers’ ability to study and understand the spread of misinformation and problematic content. Journalists and researchers, both in academia and civil society, relied heavily on CrowdTangle for such analyses. With the team behind the tool no longer at Meta and its features left unattended, the situation continues to worsen.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, the battle against misinformation on social media remains challenging. It is crucial for social media companies to reevaluate their moderation practices and prioritize the dissemination of accurate and trustworthy information. Only then can we navigate the digital fog of war and ensure that users have access to reliable updates in times of crisis.

