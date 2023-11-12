Israel-Hamas conflict: Civilians in Gaza face dire conditions as violence escalates

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with devastating consequences for the civilian population. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that a child is being killed every 10 minutes in Gaza. The largest hospital in the city, al-Shifa, where tens of thousands of people are seeking shelter, is now under bombardment.

The Israeli forces have launched airstrikes on multiple hospitals and a school in Gaza, resulting in the loss of lives and further straining the already fragile healthcare system. Videos circulating online show horrifying scenes of screaming and injured people, including children, at al-Shifa hospital. While the details of the casualties are yet to be confirmed, the intensity of the attacks is evident.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, expressed concern over the mounting Palestinian casualties and emphasized the need for more to be done to minimize harm and maximize assistance. According to Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for WHO, 20 hospitals in Gaza are currently out of action due to the violence. The effects are particularly severe at al-Shifa and Rantisi hospitals, which are witnessing intense bombardments and struggling to provide medical care.

As the conflict continues, life on the ground in Gaza deteriorates rapidly. Streets are in ruins, and residents are fleeing in fear. Gunfights between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants have become a regular occurrence. The buzzing sound of military drones fills the air, creating an atmosphere of constant tension and uncertainty.

The situation is not limited to Gaza alone. Violence is escalating in the occupied West Bank as well, with clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) resulting in the loss of lives. The flashpoint city of Jenin has been particularly affected, showcasing the longstanding struggle between Hamas and Israeli security forces.

Amidst these dire conditions, the healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse. A letter signed by thousands of doctors and healthcare workers demands urgent action and stronger support for the Palestinians, stating that the current situation is morally and legally unacceptable. Many hospitals are now non-functional, lacking essential resources such as electricity, water, and food, making it impossible to provide proper care to the wounded.

In solidarity with the Palestinians, British healthcare workers protested outside Downing Street, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence. They honored the memory of the almost 200 clinicians who have lost their lives since the beginning of the Israeli bombardment.

As the conflict escalates, it is crucial to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The international community must come together to find a lasting solution that protects the lives and wellbeing of civilians caught in the crossfire.

