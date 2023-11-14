UNRWA Relief Operations in Gaza Face Major Cutbacks as Israel Continues Airstrikes

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has severely impacted relief operations conducted by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The agency is now in a dire situation, with resources rapidly diminishing due to the relentless Israeli airstrikes.

Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to provide treatment to the wounded, as their resources dwindle. The war, currently in its 19th day, is the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry has reported that at least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed, and 17,439 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, violence and Israeli raids have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians, with 1,650 wounded since October 7th.

The exact death tolls provided by Hamas and Israeli officials cannot be independently verified. The Associated Press has been unable to confirm the numbers cited by Hamas, as the organization obtains figures from hospital directors. Israeli officials state that more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, with the majority being civilians who died during the initial Hamas attacks. Additionally, Israel’s military has raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed to have been captured by Hamas.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has raised concerns among U.S. and other officials, who fear that the fighting could spill over into a wider regional conflict.

(Source: [UNRWA](https://www.unrwa.org/))