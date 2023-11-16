UN Security Council to Vote on Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

In a crucial development, the United Nations Security Council is gearing up to vote on a draft resolution that emphasizes the urgent need for humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip. The primary objective behind this resolution is to facilitate aid access to the region, which is currently undergoing intense conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

According to diplomats, the 15-member panel is expected to adopt the resolution, although there may be a few countries that choose to abstain from the vote. In order for the resolution to pass, it requires a minimum of nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the United States, Russia, China, France, or the United Kingdom.

This development comes as an important step towards addressing the dire situation in Gaza, where access to basic necessities like clean water and medical supplies has been severely limited. The United Nations aims to create humanitarian corridors that would allow aid organizations to provide critical support to the affected population.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant damage to key infrastructure and services in Gaza, including water desalination plants, sewage treatments, and hospitals. As a result, approximately 70% of the people in the region will be left without access to clean water by the end of the day, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). It is a race against time to secure fuel supplies to power up these critical facilities and prevent further loss of life.

Many lives are at stake, and the international community must come together to ensure that the necessary assistance reaches the people of Gaza. It is crucial to prioritize the protection of civilians and provide them with the essential resources they need to survive and recover from the devastating consequences of the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of the draft resolution being voted on by the UN Security Council?

A: The draft resolution aims to establish humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza to enable aid access to the region.

Q: What is required for the resolution to pass?

A: The resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the United States, Russia, China, France, or the United Kingdom.

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Gaza is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with limited access to basic necessities like clean water and medical supplies due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Q: How many people in Gaza will be left without clean water by the end of the day?

A: Approximately 70% of the population in Gaza will lack access to clean water by the end of the day, according to UNRWA.

Q: What is the role of the international community in addressing the situation in Gaza?

A: The international community must work together to ensure the necessary aid reaches the people of Gaza and prioritize the protection of civilians affected by the conflict.