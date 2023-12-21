Israel-Hamas Conflict: Extensive Underground Network Discovered Beneath Gaza City

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military has uncovered a complex network of tunnels beneath Gaza City. These tunnels are reported to have served as command centers, meeting rooms, and hideouts for top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh. The military has released videos showcasing the underground structures, which feature concrete walls, ventilation systems, and blast doors.

According to Peter Lerner, an army spokesman, some of these rooms are situated more than 60 feet underground and include elevators, stairs, and separate water and electricity shafts. These tunnels were equipped with necessary supplies, such as water, food, weapons, and communication equipment, enabling a prolonged stay. Notably, one of the rooms is said to be over 160 yards wide.

The complex is believed to be centered around Palestine Square in central Gaza City, situated beneath various establishments, including stores, government offices, and civilian apartment buildings. Disturbingly, several hostages who were freed by Hamas have revealed that they were transported through these tunnels. While the exact details of their ordeals remain undisclosed, it is evident that the tunnels played a significant role in enabling the movement of captives.

As hostilities continue, the United Nations Security Council is planning to vote on a cease-fire resolution aimed at providing humanitarian aid to the devastated Gaza Strip. This vote has been repeatedly delayed as sponsors work towards finding mutually agreeable wording to prevent a veto from the United States.

The conflict has also witnessed intensified rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel, as well as attacks from Hezbollah camps in Lebanon. The hope for a potential cease-fire was briefly kindled during a 24-hour period of relative quiet. Nevertheless, Hamas has reiterated its position that the release of hostages is contingent upon Israel ceasing its invasion of Gaza.

Amidst the conflict, the U.N. Human Rights Office has called for an immediate, independent investigation into the alleged summary killings of unarmed Palestinian men by Israeli soldiers. According to survivors, soldiers reportedly raided a home in Gaza City’s Al Remal neighborhood, where they separated men from women and children. The soldiers allegedly shot and killed at least 11 men in front of their family members, with some women reporting the death of children and injuries caused by Israeli gunfire. Reports from advocacy group Euro-Med further indicate that similar atrocities may have been committed by Israeli forces in other areas, with civilians purportedly being killed and executed without reason.

These developments highlight the urgency of finding a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with the international community pressuring Israel to scale back its assault. As casualties continue to mount on both sides, the toll on innocent civilians trapped in the crossfire is deeply concerning. The discovery of the extensive tunnel network beneath Gaza City provides insight into the strategies employed by Hamas, complicating the already complex dynamics of the conflict.

