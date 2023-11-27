New Gaza Truce Extended: A Hopeful Pause in the Devastation

A temporary ceasefire that brought some respite to the war-stricken Gaza Strip will be extended for an additional two days, according to Hamas and Qatar’s Foreign Ministry. The truce, which had already led to the release of numerous hostages and prisoners, was set to end on Monday, but both Israeli and Palestinian leaders expressed support for an extension. Though Israel has yet to confirm the deal, Hamas announced their agreement with Qatar and Egypt to prolong the temporary humanitarian truce.
The talks between Israel and Egypt aim to secure the release of 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners over the next two days. Furthermore, 11 Israeli hostages are expected to be released later today. Since Friday, approximately 60 women and children hostages have been freed, along with a significant number of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.
In the October 7 raid, militants seized about 240 people as hostages, resulting in over 1,200 casualties according to Israeli authorities. Additionally, 77 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in subsequent military operations in Gaza. The fighting has claimed the lives of over 13,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
FAQs
- What is a temporary ceasefire?
- What is the purpose of extending the truce?
- How many hostages and prisoners have been released so far?
- What is the death toll from the conflict?
- What is the role of Qatar and Egypt in the negotiations?
A temporary ceasefire is a pause in fighting agreed upon by conflicting parties to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid, negotiation of a more permanent agreement, or reduction in hostilities.
Extending the truce provides an opportunity to release additional hostages and prisoners, promoting a climate of relative calm and fostering hope for further negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Since the truce came into effect, approximately 60 women and children hostages have been released, along with scores of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
According to Israeli authorities, over 1,200 people have been killed as a result of the October 7 raid and subsequent military operations in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 13,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.
Qatar and Egypt are involved in mediating the talks between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of hostages and prisoners and extend the humanitarian truce.