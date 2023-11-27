New Gaza Truce Extended: A Hopeful Pause in the Devastation

A temporary ceasefire that brought some respite to the war-stricken Gaza Strip will be extended for an additional two days, according to Hamas and Qatar’s Foreign Ministry. The truce, which had already led to the release of numerous hostages and prisoners, was set to end on Monday, but both Israeli and Palestinian leaders expressed support for an extension. Though Israel has yet to confirm the deal, Hamas announced their agreement with Qatar and Egypt to prolong the temporary humanitarian truce.

The talks between Israel and Egypt aim to secure the release of 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners over the next two days. Furthermore, 11 Israeli hostages are expected to be released later today. Since Friday, approximately 60 women and children hostages have been freed, along with a significant number of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

In the October 7 raid, militants seized about 240 people as hostages, resulting in over 1,200 casualties according to Israeli authorities. Additionally, 77 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in subsequent military operations in Gaza. The fighting has claimed the lives of over 13,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

FAQs