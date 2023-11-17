New Witnesses Find Second Hostage Body and Israel Approves Fuel Shipments to Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, new developments have emerged shedding light on the situation.

Body of Second Hostage Found near Al Shifa Hospital:

The Israeli military has confirmed that the bodies of two of the approximately 240 people kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 have been discovered. Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old corporal in the Israeli military, was found near Gaza City’s Al Shifa Hospital on Friday. Yehudit Weiss, aged 65, who was taken hostage on the same day, was found a day earlier in a nearby building. Hamas claimed that Noa Marciano died in an Israeli airstrike, while Yehudit Weiss’ body was identified by forensic experts. Military equipment and weapons were also found in the same building where Weiss’ body was discovered.

Approval of Fuel Shipments to Gaza:

In an effort to support water and sewage infrastructure in Gaza, Israel’s War Cabinet has unanimously approved the delivery of two tanker trucks of diesel fuel to the United Nations. The lack of fuel since the start of the conflict has severely affected humanitarian aid distribution and has left critical infrastructure, such as sewage facilities and water desalination plants, inoperable. Aid agencies have warned of mass starvation and thirst due to the fuel shortage.

Israel’s Alleged Use of Water as a Weapon of War:

Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, a U.N. official, accused Israel of “using water as a weapon of war”, following the aid agency’s warning that Gaza’s 2.2 million people are at risk of starvation. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees states that 70% of Gaza’s population is drinking salinized and contaminated water. The lack of safe drinking water is putting lives at risk, violating international law.

Communication Blackout in Gaza:

For the second day in a row, communications in Gaza appear to be down, isolating the enclave from the rest of the world. The lack of fuel has shut down all internet and phone networks, further complicating the dire situation.

FAQs:

1. What is the current status of the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

– The conflict is ongoing, with Israeli ground forces operating in northern Gaza and airstrikes targeting the southern region. There have also been clashes between Israeli forces and militants in the West Bank.

2. How many people have been killed in the war?

– According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. In Israel, approximately 1,200 people have been killed, mostly civilians.

3. Why has the lack of fuel become a critical issue in Gaza?

– The fuel shortage has hampered the distribution of humanitarian aid and has rendered critical infrastructure, such as water and sewage facilities, inoperable.

4. What is the impact of the water crisis in Gaza?

– Around 70% of Gaza’s population is drinking salinized and contaminated water, putting their lives at risk. Aid agencies have warned of mass starvation and thirst.

Sources:

– The Associated Press

– [URL of the news source, if available]