The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Medical Staffs Overwhelmed and Hospitals Struggling

Hospitals and clinics in Gaza are currently facing a dire situation, putting the lives of many at risk. According to the Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, they are dealing with less than a third of their normal medical staff due to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Medical professionals have been displaced or forced to take shelter as a result of Israeli strikes. Those who remain are working tirelessly, often putting in nearly 24-hour shifts and staying at work for days on end. The sheer exhaustion and overwhelming demand for medical care have caused hospitals to ration their services, prioritizing those with life-threatening conditions.

In this critical situation, hospitals are even forced to perform surgeries without anesthesia due to limited resources and an influx of wounded patients. This unimaginable scenario only adds to the already dire state of healthcare in Gaza, where hospitals and clinics were struggling to function even before the conflict began.

Without immediate international humanitarian aid and a resolution to the ongoing conflict, the healthcare system in Gaza is at risk of complete collapse. The lives of innocent civilians, who are already suffering from the violence, are further endangered by the lack of adequate medical care. Urgent action is needed to ensure the protection and well-being of the people in Gaza.