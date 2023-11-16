New Strikes Target Iranian Affiliated Groups in Eastern Syria

In a recent development, U.S. forces have conducted strikes on two sites in eastern Syria that were being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other affiliated groups. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the strikes, which have been carried out as a measure to deter further attacks against American troops in the region. These attacks have left 21 American personnel with minor injuries this month.

The U.N. General Assembly is set to convene on Friday amidst growing calls for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. The U.N. Security Council, however, has failed once again to adopt a position that would halt the violence and loss of innocent lives.

As the situation escalates, it is crucial for the international community to take steps towards de-escalation and find a peaceful resolution. The toll of this conflict is not only measured in the lives lost, but also in the deepening divisions and wounds it leaves behind.

