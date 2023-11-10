Arab Nations Condemn Targeting of Civilians in Gaza by Israeli Forces

Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and Morocco, have issued a joint statement condemning the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza by Israeli forces. They expressed their belief that Israel’s right to self-defense following Hamas’ attacks on October 7th does not justify actions that neglect Palestinians’ rights or break the law. The statement also criticized forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza.

This collective condemnation from Arab nations highlights the growing concern over the escalating violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The statement emphasizes the importance of upholding international law and safeguarding the rights of civilians, even in times of conflict.

In response to the statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his country’s commitment to self-defense and its preparations for a potential ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. However, he did not provide any specifics on the timing of such an operation.

Meanwhile, the international community, including the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, has called for a “pause” in Israel’s military operations to allow for increased humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip. The United Nations agency providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza has warned that its operations may need to be scaled back if fuel supplies do not arrive soon.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, it is crucial to prioritize the protection of civilians and ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian aid. The joint condemnation from Arab nations adds to the pressure on Israel to act in accordance with international law and minimize harm to innocent civilians.