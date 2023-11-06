Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continue Amid Tensions in the Region

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have persisted in the aftermath of President Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv, where he expressed unwavering support for Israel’s battle against Hamas militants. However, conflicting narratives surrounding the Al Ahli hospital explosion in Gaza City on Tuesday have exacerbated tensions in the region. While Palestinian officials claim that hundreds of people were killed in the blast, U.S. and Israeli authorities, including President Biden, assert that evidence points to a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group falling short of its target.

The aftermath of the explosion has triggered protests across the Middle East, including in Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Morocco. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials reported the deaths of two teenagers at the hands of Israeli forces, a claim currently under investigation by the Israeli military.

President Biden has shown support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. However, he warned against making impulsive decisions driven by anger, emphasizing the importance of exercising caution during wartime. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops near the Gaza border, instructing them to be prepared for potential action without specifying a timeline.

Despite securing commitments from Israel to cease bombing near Egypt’s Rafah border crossing in order to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the situation remains dire. The opening of the border has yet to be confirmed, and instead of aid, Israeli missiles continue to target Gaza’s two million residents. On Wednesday, a residential building near the Al Quds hospital came under attack, causing panic among medical staff and civilians seeking shelter.

According to health officials in Gaza, the Israeli strikes have resulted in nearly 3,800 deaths and around 12,500 injuries, with a significant number of casualties being women and children. Israel, on the other hand, claims that Hamas’ attacks have killed approximately 1,400 people and injured 3,500 others. The U.S. State Department has reported that 32 Americans have died in the conflict, and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas remain ongoing.

As the situation intensifies, CBS News will broadcast a one-hour special titled “Israel-Hamas War: The World on Edge” to provide deeper insights into the ongoing conflict. Viewers can tune in on Friday, October 20th, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS or the CBS News Streaming platform.