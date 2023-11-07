Israeli Prime Minister Receives Assurance of Ongoing US Support Amid Escalating Conflict

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered reassurances of ongoing U.S. support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of recent attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel. Blinken’s visit to Tel Aviv comes as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Hamas, with both sides experiencing increasing casualties.

While the United States firmly denounces the Hamas attacks, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein al-Sheikh, has indicated that Blinken will also meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, highlighting the need for diplomacy and engagement from all parties involved.

The U.S. has previously proposed a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, but the situation remains dire. The number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip has increased by 30 percent in the past 24 hours, with over 338,000 individuals seeking shelter in UN-run schools. The Gaza Strip is also facing a power and water crisis, as the region’s sole power plant has run out of fuel and Israel has halted its electricity and fuel supply to Gaza.

As the conflict escalates in Gaza, the international community remains concerned about the escalating death toll and destruction. Images from Gaza show the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes, with destroyed buildings and injured civilians becoming a common sight.

In response to the conflict, the United States has stated that there are no plans to deploy American forces on the ground in Israel. However, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and reiterate President Joe Biden’s warnings to malign actors in the region. The U.S. remains committed to supporting Israel and is expediting security assistance to help Israel defend itself.

As the conflict continues, it is clear that diplomatic efforts and international support will be crucial in finding a resolution and bringing about peace in the region. The United States’ ongoing support to Israel is an important factor in navigating this challenging situation and working towards a peaceful resolution.