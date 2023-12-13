Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Global Opinion Shifts Amidst Severe Criticism from the US

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has ignited a wave of international concern and condemnation. In a bold statement, US President Biden voiced his strongest criticism yet towards Israel, expressing his belief that the country’s “indiscriminate bombing” is eroding international support. This marks a significant departure from the traditional unwavering support Israel has received from its closest ally.

A clear shift in global opinion is evident as the United Nations General Assembly, for the second time, overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. This latest resolution garnered support from 153 countries, a notable increase of over 30 from the previous similar resolution in October. However, it is important to note that the United States remained among the 10 nations who opposed the motion.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of President Biden’s criticism towards Israel?

A: President Biden’s criticism is significant as it signifies a divergence from the traditionally unwavering support that Israel has received from the United States. This shift in tone indicates a growing international impatience with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Q: What does the United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire mean?

A: The United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire is a formal statement by the international community urging an end to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. It carries symbolic weight and reflects the global concern over the escalating violence and civilian casualties in Gaza.

Q: Why did the United States oppose the motion for a cease-fire?

A: The exact reasons behind the United States’ decision to oppose the resolution are complex and multifaceted. It could be influenced by various factors, including geopolitical interests, the ongoing alliance between the US and Israel, and a desire to support Israel’s right to defend itself.

Source: [News Outlet]