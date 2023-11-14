New Strategy Unveiled: Israel’s Unique Approach to the Ground Invasion

Israel is taking a revolutionary approach to its ground invasion of Gaza, focusing primarily on an underground battle instead of traditional door-to-door skirmishes. As the Israeli troops retaliate against the recent Hamas attacks, they are confronting a maze of tunnels that Hamas has been constructing for over a decade.

This subterranean labyrinth, estimated to span more than 300 miles, has become a key strategy for Hamas to launch attacks and hide their militants. Now, the Israeli military is shifting its focus to control and destroy these tunnels, making the incursion into Gaza unlike any previous urban conflict.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz, who previously oversaw U.S. security coordination in the region, described this undertaking as unprecedented. He highlighted the distinctiveness of this approach, stating, “It’s going to be an undertaking like nothing the Israel Defense Forces has ever done, and frankly unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

By targeting the underground network, Israel aims to disrupt Hamas’ infrastructure and neutralize their ability to carry out attacks. Military analysts and experts believe that this strategic shift will pose significant challenges for both sides involved in the conflict.

In addition to its groundbreaking military operation, Israel has been dealing with other significant developments. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the death of German-Israeli Shani Louk, who was brutally murdered by Hamas militants after being kidnapped during a music festival. Chancellor Scholz emphasized the need to hold Hamas accountable for such acts of terror.

Furthermore, the Vatican has called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian homeland issue and urged both sides to refrain from escalating the war. The Vatican’s plea for peace reflects the international concern surrounding the ongoing conflict.

