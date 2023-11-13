New Title: The Regional Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Evacuations, Financial Support, and Humanitarian Crisis

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israel Defense Forces and Defense Ministry have issued an evacuation order for the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, which is located near the Lebanon border. Concerns are growing that the conflict could escalate into a regional war, as intense shelling has been reported between northern Israel and southern Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group has a strong presence.

In response to these rising tensions, several countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, and Saudi Arabia, have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon. These nations are taking precautions to ensure the safety of their people amidst the possibility of a regional conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also made a significant announcement regarding his intention to seek urgent budgetary support from Congress. The budget request aims to provide critical funding for international allies, particularly Israel and Ukraine. President Biden emphasized the importance of these investments in safeguarding American security for future generations.

While the conflict enters its 14th day, there are growing concerns about the potential impact of a ground assault on the already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak predicts a difficult and bloody offensive involving tens of thousands of Israeli forces entering the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

