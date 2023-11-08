Tunnels Uncovered Near Gaza University and Amusement Park Shed Light on Hamas’ Tactics

Israeli forces recently made a significant discovery near a Gaza university and amusement park, unearthing tunnels and warehouses storing weapons used by Hamas. The Paratrooper Brigade and the 7th Brigade were involved in the operation, revealing explosives, chemicals, and RPGs within the tunnel adjacent to the university.

Led by Lieutenant-Colonel Almog, commander of the 202nd Battalion, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expressed their determination to continue dismantling these infrastructures and disrupting Hamas’ operations.

The discovery serves as undeniable evidence of Hamas’ deliberate use of civilian areas and establishments as human shields. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit highlighted the cynical tactics employed by the militant group.

Israeli soldiers in the Paratrooper Brigade, in close proximity to a ferris wheel at the amusement park, successfully destroyed the tunnel opening. Major Roi, a commanding officer, revealed that the tunnel identified was primarily used for logistical purposes. With the opening now rendered inoperable, Israeli forces are committed to eliminating similar threats throughout the region.

The uncovering of these tunnels and weapons storage sites sheds light on the tactics employed by Hamas. By strategically hiding their operations in close proximity to highly populated civilian areas, the group aims to exploit innocent lives, while creating challenges for Israeli security forces.

The recent discovery underscores the ongoing complexities faced by Israeli forces as they strive to protect their citizens while minimizing harm to civilians. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, it is crucial to remain informed about the dynamic situation and its potential impact on regional stability. Stay connected with The Post for live updates on the Israel-Hamas war.