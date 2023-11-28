Hamas Violates Truce Agreement by Bombing Israeli Troops in Gaza; Hostages Released in Latest Round of Negotiations

Amidst an extended truce agreement between Hamas and Israel, tensions escalated once again as Hamas militants reportedly bombed Israeli troops in Gaza, in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) label a ‘violation’ of the truce. The incident occurred just hours before further hostages were released to the Red Cross, as part of ongoing negotiations between the two parties.

The current truce, brokered by Qatari officials, has seen a gradual release of hostages held by Hamas. According to the local N12 News outlet, the Red Cross is in the process of managing the release of an estimated 10 hostages on Tuesday morning. These hostages will then be transferred to Israel under the supervision of the IDF.

It was previously announced that a total of 20 hostages would be released within 48 hours by Hamas, as a gesture of goodwill during the truce period. So far, a total of 69 hostages have been released by Hamas since the truce took effect last Friday.

In a parallel move, Israel has also been releasing Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce agreement. Since Friday, 117 Palestinian prisoners have been released by Israel, in an attempt to facilitate the peace process.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates on the Israel-Hamas war can be found through The Post’s live coverage.