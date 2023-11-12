Israeli-Hamas Conflict: Gaza Hospitals Among Targets in Overnight Strikes

In the latest development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, multiple hospitals in Gaza City were targeted in early strikes by Israeli forces. The Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health reported that these attacks were part of simultaneous raids on medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, the city’s largest hospital. Although CNBC was unable to independently verify these reports, the ongoing conflict has already put significant pressure on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with hospitals lacking basic necessities like food, water, energy, and medical supplies. In an attempt to mitigate the impact on civilians, Israel has agreed to daily humanitarian pauses in the fighting. These four-hour breaks will primarily focus on areas in northern Gaza, as the Israeli military is expected to intensify its efforts in that region. Israel has also instructed Palestinian civilians to move southward for their safety.

