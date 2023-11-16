Egypt Works Towards Expanding Evacuations from Gaza Strip as Power Generator at Major Hospital Fails

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Egypt is working tirelessly to evacuate civilians from the Gaza Strip. After allowing a first batch of foreign nationals to enter Egypt on Wednesday, Egypt is now striving to accommodate 7,000 international passport holders to cross the border, according to the country’s foreign ministry. This effort comes as part of a deal struck between the U.S., Hamas, Israel, and Egypt, mediated by Qatar and coordinated with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s ministry of health has reported that its main power generator has stopped working, putting the lives of hundreds of people at risk. The Gaza Strip has already been severely affected by the conflict, with over 20,000 people injured and limited access to healthcare, as stated by Doctors Without Borders.

In response to the dire situation, U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed his belief that there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the conflict to allow for more time to evacuate civilians. He made this statement after being interrupted by a protester at a fundraiser, calling for a cease-fire.

In the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Tel Aviv, Israel and Amman, Jordan.

FAQ

Q: What is the main focus of Egypt’s efforts?

A: Egypt is working to evacuate 7,000 international passport holders from the Gaza Strip.

Q: How did the power generator failure impact the Gaza Strip?

A: The failure of the main power generator has put the lives of hundreds of people at risk, adding to the already dire situation in the region.

Q: What is U.S. President Joe Biden’s stance on the conflict?

A: President Biden believes there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the conflict to allow for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Q: Where will U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken be traveling to?

A: Secretary Blinken is expected to travel to Tel Aviv, Israel and Amman, Jordan in the coming days.

sources: CNBC