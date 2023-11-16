Conflict Escalates in Southern Gaza: Impact on Humanitarian Crisis

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to unfold, the conflict is now expanding into southern Gaza, exacerbating the severe humanitarian crisis already plaguing the region. Following the orders from the Israeli military to flee northern Gaza, Palestinians are now being warned to evacuate parts of the south.

Residents and journalists report that the Israeli military is dropping leaflets near the southern town of Khan Younis, cautioning people to evacuate and emphasizing the danger of being in proximity to Hamas militants. Similar leaflets were distributed in northern Gaza before Israel’s ground attack. In response, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who had fled the violence in the north have sought refuge in homes and U.N.-run shelters in the south.

The United Nations estimates that at least 1.5 million Gazans have been internally displaced as a result of the war. These displaced communities find themselves trapped in a densely populated 140-square mile territory, where vital infrastructure has been severely damaged during Israel’s offensive, which began on October 7th. This offensive was prompted by a brutal attack by Hamas militants on Israeli border communities, resulting in more than 1,200 casualties and 240 hostages.

The evolving situation has further strained the already dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Essential services, such as water and healthcare, are in a state of crisis due to sustained bombings. The water system, in particular, has suffered significant damage, with 55% of Gaza’s supply systems in desperate need of repair.

Amidst the destructive aftermath, the United Arab Emirates has offered a glimmer of hope. The UAE announced plans to build three desalination plants in Gaza in an effort to address the acute water crisis. Once operational, these plants are expected to provide 600,000 gallons of clean water daily, meeting the needs of approximately 300,000 individuals. Although the timeline for completion was not disclosed, the announcement provides a potential lifeline for a region grappling with limited access to clean water.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, national Muslim, Arab, and Sikh organization leaders met with senior Biden-Harris administration officials to discuss the rise in instances of Islamophobia, antisemitism, and hate-fueled threats in educational institutions. These discussions align with the White House’s commitment to developing a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia, the first of its kind.

As this fraught conflict unfolds, the impact on the people of Gaza cannot be understated. The escalation into southern Gaza raises concerns about the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region and poses significant challenges for the international community in finding a resolution.

